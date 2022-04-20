Manchester United, Chelsea Seal UEFA Champions League Spots

London: Manchester United and Chelsea have sealed their spots in the UEFA Champions League next season after both earned victories that kept them in the top four on the final day of the 2019/20 English Premier League campaign.

In a direct battle for a UEFA Champions League spot at King Power Stadium on Sunday, Bruno Fernandes's penalty and Jesse Lingard's stoppage-time strike were enough for United to secure a 2-0 victory over Leicester City, meaning the Red Devils finish above Chelsea in third on goal difference.

Leicester finished fifth after their defeat and will compete in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.

On the other hand, first-half goals by Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the win they needed as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves' loss meant they missed out on sixth position and a guaranteed place in the Europa League, after Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace to edge ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo's side on goal difference.

Wolves will now hope that Chelsea beat Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final so they can claim the final Europa League spot, in the second qualifying round.

But they can also reach the Champions League if they win this season's Europa League.

