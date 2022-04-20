Manchester United's versatility in scoring will please Louis van Gaal

New Delhi: Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal will be a happy man after the club won three successive matches in their pre-season friendly tour of USA. But what is more interesting is seven different players have scored all their goals in these three games. The versatility in goal scoring shows that the players are capable of taking their chances from different sides of the pitch. United beat Club America 1-0, when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin headed home a Juan Mata cross. In the next game against San Jose Earthquakes, the likes of Memphis Depay, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira scored some beautiful goals. Then against Barcelona, skipper Wayne Rooney opened the scoring before youngsters Jesse Lingard and Adnan Janujaz slotted the rest. With the new Premier League season starting from August, Van Gaal will hope his players keep their form going and different players score to keep the options alive on the pitch.