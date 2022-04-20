Manchester City cruise to win as Chelsea held at Leeds

LONDON: Manchester City strengthened their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win away to relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday night that lifts them 17 points clear of Manchester United.

Fulham's recent form may have given them some hope of an upset, but the fact they had conceded 18 goals without scoring in their last six meetings against Pep Guardiola's men turned out to be a closer reflection of the condition of both teams.

Although the game was 0-0 at halftime, Manchester City rapidly imposed themselves in the second half with John Stones putting them ahead just over a minute into the second half.

Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 just 10 minutes later following a defensive mix-up and Sergio Aguero added a third from the penalty spot with half an hour left to play.

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw away to Leeds United in a slightly surprising result - not because of Chelsea, who have now kept 10 clean sheets in Thomas Tuchel's 12 games in charge - but because it is only the second 0-0 draw involving Leeds this season.

Chelsea had more chances, but Tyler Roberts hit the bar for Leeds with Edouard Mendy beaten in a game thar was more entertaining than the scoreline suggests.

Burnley pulled clear of the relegation zone with an impressive 2-1 win away to Everton, who missed the chance to close in on the top four.

The Clarets produced an impressive display, with Chris Wood opening the scoring in the 13th minute and Dwight McNeil curling home from long range 10 minutes later.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back for Everton in the 32nd minute, but that was it for Everton, who also lost goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to a first-half injury.

Luka Milivojevic's first half penalty was enough for Crystal Palace to beat West Brom 1-0, compounding West Brom's relegation fears after the visitors had 12 shots but only managed one on target. IANS