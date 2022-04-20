Manchester City boss heaps praise on 'outstanding' Raheem Sterling

London: Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has lavished praise on Raheem Sterling, describing the England youngster as 'one of the best attacking players in world football' after the latter signed a five-year deal at the Etihad. Pellegrini said that Sterling is a young player with outstanding ability, and insisted that the Manchester City fans would be very excited about seeing his new acquisition in action for the team, the Daily Express reported. Sterling completed his departure from Liverpool after signing a prolonged 49million pounds deal with City. Sterling, who has become the most expensive-ever English player, will wear the No7 jersey and will join the team on their pre-season tour of Australia later this week. The 20-year-old Jamaican born-forward has scored 18 goals since making his Premier League debut for Liverpool during the 2011-12 season. ANI