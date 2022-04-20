Manav Kaul Visits Ruskin Bond In Mussoorie, Gifts Him Debut Novel Antima

Mussoorie: Bollywood actor Manav Kaul on Monday visited renowned author Ruskin Bond at his residence in the hill station. Manav spent quality time with Bond, and also gifted the writer his first novel titled Antima.

Manav shared a video on his verified Instagram account where Ruskin Bond is sitting with the actor's book Antima in his hand.

Flipping through the pages of the book, the author says: "Good luck! It looks beautiful. Lovely cover and I hope it will bring you lots of royalties."

After a pause, he adds with a hearty laughter: "...and readers, of course readers. And I am going to improve my Hindi."

The actor wrote in Hindi on Instagram: "Today is a beautiful day. I began the day experiencing snowfall and spent the evening with a writer most close to my heart. Thank you sir Ruskin Bond for the warm hug, love you." Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited Bond at his Mussoorie residence to present the latter with his new book, Your Best Day Is Today. The author in turn had gifted a copy of his autobiography, Lone Fox Dancing, to the actor. —IANS