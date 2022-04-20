Manasi Parekh Promises Exciting Drama In 'Do Not Disturb' Season 2

Mumbai: Actress Manasi Parekh Gohil says the second season of the Gujarati web show Do Not Disturb will bring back lots of action, drama and oomph.

Directed by Sandeep Patel, the six episodic series will see Manasi along with Malhar Thakar reprising their roles as Meera and Maulik.

The show revolves around a couple who have been married for the last seven years, as they explore the complexities of being together, facing identity crisis, desires, societal pressures and the need to reinvent themselves, while still having fun.

"It is the love that we've received from the viewers that has brought Maulik and Meera back again. We are so thrilled to have a season two of 'Do Not Disturb'. With their marriage completing seven years, Maulik and Meera's relationship is neither too old now, nor too young. From getting on a strict health regime to bringing the oomph back, the audiences will have a lot of exciting drama to watch out for in this edition of the show," Manasi said.

Talking about the second season, Malhar said: "Our jodi has been a superhit in the film Golkeri, and teaming up again with Manasi, along with director Sandeep Patel, has been an absolute pleasure. Seven is considered to be a special number and with Meera and Maulik completing seven years in their relationship, there is so much more in store for the viewers. Barring all the other 'disturbances', this season will see a rollercoaster of emotions cloud their life along with the challenges that a seven-year long marriage brings up." The web show will go live on MX Player on December 23. —IANS