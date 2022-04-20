Mana, Bamni, Badrinath Residents Alone Can Visit Badrinath

Dehradun: The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30.

The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a slight modification of an order issued by Devasthanam Board on Tuesday which said all locals in limited numbers can visit the temple daily.

The order had put the daily limit on the number of devotees to visit the temple to 1,200. However, modifying the order on Wednesday, the DM said only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath Nagar panchayat can visit the temple.

People from outside Uttarakhand or other places in Chamoli district will not have the permission to visit the temple, Bhadouriya said. PTI