    Man with 12 pythons arrested at Chennai airport

    Pankaj Sharma
    September6/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Customs officials at the Chennai airport have arrested a man for attempting to smuggle 12 pythons which were concealed in his luggage. According to information, the accused was arrested on Tuesday upon his arrival from Bangkok

    He was apprehended by the Customs officers due to suspicious behavior.

    “Upon inspecting his checked-in luggage, 12 pythons were recovered and subsequently seized under the Customs Act,” an official saud

    The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody 

    —IANS

