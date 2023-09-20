Man, wife drown in Patna village on Hartalika Teej

Patna: A man and his wife drowned in a well in a village on Patna’s outskirts on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Sihi Pansuhi village under Dulhin Bazar police station on the day of Hartalika Teej, when married women observe a day long fast, abstaining from even drinking water.

Sita Devi went to a well to bring water for the ritual but fell into it after her foot slipped. Local villagers immediately raised the alarm and her husband Ujjwal Kumar ran to save her, and jumped into the well in a bid to save her but failed.

The well was very deep and they drowned inside. The local villagers did not dare to jump into it to rescue them. They called for local swimmers, but by the time, they came, the couple had drowned. Sita was on fast for the long life of her husband on Hartalika Teej.

"Two persons, who were husband and wife, drowned in Panshuhi village. We have extricated the dead bodies and sent them for the autopsy at Paliganj sub-divisional hospital. They are survived by two children. The other family members were living in different states. They were informed about the incident," said Dharmendra Kumar, the SHO of Dulhin Bazar police station.

—IANS