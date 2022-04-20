Man who shot UP cop, arrested after encounter

Agra: The main accused who allegedly shot dead Sub-Inspector Prashant Yadav on March 24 in Agra's Khajauli was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Jaitpur area.

The accused was arrested after a brief encounter with the police in which he was injured.

The sub-inspector was shot dead while trying to resolve a dispute between two brothers over harvesting of crops.

Superintendent of Police (city) Botre Rohan Pramod said acting on a tip-off, a police team barricaded the area in Jaitpur for checking vehicles on Saturday evening.

The suspect, Vishwanath, was spotted coming towards the police team. When he was asked to stop, he whipped out a country made pistol and fired at the police party. The police returned fire and the accused was injured in both legs.

He has been admitted to a primary health centre for treatment.

The SP said that the police have seized two country made weapons and a bike from his possession.

On Wednesday evening, Vishwanath allegedly shot the SI in the neck at the Nehra village, when he was being chased.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on any information leading to the arrest of Vishwanath and had also decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

