Man who sent Shahabuddin to jail, dies in Siwan

Patna: Chandrakeshwar Prasad alias Chanda Babu, who was instrumental in eventually sending RJD strongman and former Bihar MP Mohamad Shahabuddin behind bars, has died in Siwan.

Prasad passed away late Wednesday. He had struggled hard to bring justice to his three sons who were all allegedly killed at the instance of Shahabuddin and his men.

Prasad was in his house located near Barhariya Bus Stand, when he took his last breath. He had been ill over the last few weeks. His wife died some months back.

On August 16, 2004, some alleged goons of Shahabuddin's gang, attacked Prasad. He managed to escape by throwing acid at his attackers, two of whom were partially injured.

That is where it all started.

The attackers returned and managed to kidnap Prasad's three sons.

They allegedly kept two of the sons in acid bath until they died while the third son Rajiv Prasad who was eye witness of the incident managed to flee from the spot.

Prasad and his son claimed that Shahabuddin and his men killed his two sons.

On the basis of the testimony of the third son, Prasad pursued the case in courts and finally won the case.

As the third son was an eyewitness, they applied pressure on Prasad and his son to roll back the charges levelled on Shahabuddin.

Father and son refused to relent.

Goons, again allegedly belonging to Shahabuddin, then gunned down Rajiv near a DAV school in 2015, just 18 days after his marriage.

Prasad is survived by a differently-abled son.

Shahabuddin is serving life imprisonment in Delhi's Tihar jail.

