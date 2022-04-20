Man Wanted In Several Cases Arrested From UP's Moradabad After Brief Exchange Of Fire

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man wanted in several robbery and dacoity cases was arrested from Uttar Pradesh''s Moradabad district after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ajay and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

During the brief encounter, the accused suffered injuries in his right leg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the arrest was made on Wednesday night after police received information that Ajay would come near Moradabad''s university area on a bike.

Accordingly a trap was laid and the Crime Branch team of UP''s Moradabad police also assisted the Delhi Police in this regard. A .315 single shot pistol with two live cartridges was also recovered from Ajay, who was wanted in 10 cases, including robbery, dacoity and arms act, police said. PTI