Man Wanted In 17 Criminal Cases Held After Gunfight

Ghaziabad: A man, wanted in 17 criminal cases, was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh''s Ghaziabad district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Monty alias Mantoli, sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory police firing during the incident on Tuesday night and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

An accomplice of Monty, however, managed to flee from the spot, he said.

The SSP said a police team signalled the two motorcycle-borne men to stop for checking but they instead opened fire at them and sped away.

The police team chased the duo and caught Monty after a brief exchange of fire, he said.

A country made pistol, bullets and a motorcycle has been recovered from the accused, the SSP said.

Monty was booked in 17 criminal cases at various police stations of Ghaziabad, Noida and Bulandshahar, the officer said. PTI