Man wanted for opening fire at constable held in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a snatcher after a brief exchange of fire from the Ghazipur area in the national capital.

The arrested person, who has been identified as Adil (25), was wanted in a case of opening fire at two police personnel during vehicle checking at a police picket in the Bhalswa Dairy area in February this year, in which a constable was seriously injured.



Adil was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire at about 10.45 pm on Wednesday from near a DDA park in the Ghazipur area.

Adil sustained gunshot injury in his right leg. One semi-automatic pistol along with three live cartridges and a bike were recovered from his possession. Five empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot.

