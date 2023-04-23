Man urinates inside a temple in Bihar, arrested

Patna: A man who urinated inside of the Maa Durga temple that is located in Kalyani Chowk in the city of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has been arrested, according to the police who spoke on Sunday.

The accused person, Moinuddin, is known to live on Diwan road in the city. He entered the temple grounds without taking off his slippers and made his way towards the statue of Maa Durga. The priest at the temple saw him and immediately sounded the alarm. However, by that time, he had gone to another side of the shrine and urinated there on Saturday evening.

As a result of the incident, the angry worshippers within the temple assaulted the suspect.

The SHO of the Town police station and a strong contingent of police officers quickly responded to the scene after hearing the alarming reports that had spread like wildfire throughout the city.

“We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC. He is facing the charge of hurting the sentiments of a large community. The accused is injured and we have admitted him to Sadar hospital for treatment,” said an official spokesperson of Muzaffarpur police.

“We have deployed additional police forces around temple premises and also asked the reserve battalions to be on standby. Intelligence officers are asked to stay alert at their respective zones and inform us at the earliest to take preventive measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the accused's parents arrived at the police station and stated that he is mentally challenged. They were also bringing some documents with them to back up the assertion that they made.—Inputs from Agencies