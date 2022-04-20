Man Tries To Jump In Front Of Yogi Adityanath's Car To Draw His Attention To Illegal Mining

Lucknow: A 30-year-old man on Saturday tried to jump in front of the car of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to draw his attention to illegal mining allegedly being patronised by BJP leaders.

As Adityanath was headed to Lok Bhawan for an event, the man who had camouflaged himself with the waiting media at the gate, tried to leap in front of the Chief Minister's car when the cars arrived. Security personnel caught hold of him and handed him over to the Hazratganj police.

The cars of Governor Ram Naik, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and visiting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were right behind Adityanath's vehicle when the incident happened. The man has been identified as Shyamji Mishra of Sonebhadra district, police said. He said he had tried to meet the Chief Minister many times but was not able to. Mishra said he wanted to tell Adityanath about the "illegal mining" being done in Sonebhadra "under the patronage of BJP's Sardar legislator and BJP's district president". He alleged that BJP district president Ashok Kumar Mishra and Sardar legislator Bhupesh Chaubey were getting illegal mining of sand and concrete done through their men, and the police was silent. He added that he and others have staged sit-in protests in Lucknow in the past but no one paid heed. He claimed to have evidence of the illegal mining. Mishra added that the permits, which cost Rs 2,200 each, were being sold in black for Rs 14,000 at the behest of the BJP leaders, while people are not getting enough construction material for their own houses.