Man tied to tree, burnt to death in Odisha

Angul (Odisha): A 25-year-old man was burnt to death in Odisha's Angul district allegedly by his relatives for regularly creating nuisance after getting drunk, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Kadalimunda village falling under Handapa police station limits, they said.

According to locals, the man was tied to a tree and set on fire after sprinkling petrol on him, a senior officer said.

He was taken to a state-run hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"A preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased, identified as Raj Kishore Pradhan, often consumed alcohol and his relatives did not like him ill-treating and misbehaving with them," the officer said.

Pradhan's body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

—IANS