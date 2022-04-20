Man Throws Wife Off Third-Floor Balcony After Dispute

Meerut: A 35-year-old woman died after being allegedly thrown off the balcony of the third floor building by her drug addict husband.

The incident took place in the Kalia Gardhi area under the Medical police station in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police said that Birendra Singh and Rajni were married for 12 years.

Birendra, a driver, was hooked to drugs and this, often, led to fights between the couple.

After one such showdown, Birendra allegedly pushed his wife off the third-floor balcony of their house and later fled the spot.

SP, City Vineet Bhatnagar said that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Police said Birendra had spent a few months in jail earlier on charges of domestic violence.