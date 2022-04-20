Man thrashed to death by crowd after he shot dead another in Kushinagar: Police

Kushinagar: In a bizarre incident, a man who shot dead a person was beaten to death by a crowd before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kushinagar. SP Vinod Kumar Mishra explained that the accused, after shooting the man dead, locked himself in a room after the police arrived at the crime scene. However, a group of people soon gathered there, took the man outside and then thrashed him to death. —ANI