Man suspected of stealing cattle beaten to death in Haryana

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of being a cattle thief in Palwal district of Haryana, police said today.

The unidentified victim was caught by a family living in the fields of Bahrola village after they found him allegedly cutting the nets under which their cattle were kept in a yard, Palwal SP Wasim Akram told over phone.

The family suspected the victim of being an intruder who had entered their yard to steal their cattle, Akram added.

Police have registered a murder case against the trio and arrested Ram Kishan, Palwal SP Waseem Akram said.

He said that the family was residing in houses built in their fields away from the village.

The victim was allegedly cutting the nets put over the cattle when he was caught, he said, adding that injury marks were found on the victim's hands and neck.

The incident comes close on the heels of the lynching of a 28-year-old Rakbar Khan in Alwar district on suspicion of cattle smuggling.