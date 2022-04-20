Man, Son Shot Dead Over Property Dispute

Aligarh: A 52-year-old man and his son were allegedly shot dead by some people over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh''s Aligarh district, police said on Wednesday.

Chandraveer and his son Bhura (32) were working in the fields when they were killed in Mai village under Iglas police station limits on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (rural) Manilal Patidar said.

The father-son duo died on the spot, the SP said, adding that apparently a property dispute was the cause behind the crime. He said the family of the victims alleged that one Pali is a member of a land mafia and had been threatening them to vacate their plot of land.

In the FIR lodged, Chandraveer''s other son Rinku alleged that four people led by Pali were behind the killing, the SP said.

After the incident some villagers rushed to the spot and prevented police from removing the bodies for several hours, he said.

The irate villagers alleged that the crime would not have taken place had police acted against the land maifa members earlier.

Senior police officials pacified the villagers on the assurance that the guilty will not be spared, the SP said.

An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far, the officer added. PTI