Man, Sister-In-Law Commit Suicide In UP Village

Fatehpur: A young man and his sister-in-law, who were allegedly in a relationship, committed suicide in Brahmantara village in Ghazipur area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

Ghazipur SHO Kamlesh Pal said: "The bodies of Ram Milan Nishad, 22, and his sister-in-law Sunita, 26, were found hanging from a room's ceiling on Tuesday. The room was locked from inside." Sunita's husband claimed that his wife was in a relationship with his younger brother Ram Milan. Both were upset after Ram Milan's marriage was recently fixed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. —IANS