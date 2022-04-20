Man shot during anti-Trump protest in US

A man sustained a gunshot wound during a protest in Portland, Oregon, where hundreds of people took to the streets to show their rejection of Donald Trump's election as US president.





In a statement, the Portland Police Bureau said the victim was injured in a shooting early Friday on the Morrison Bridge around 12.45 a.m. while protesters were cutting off traffic, Efe news agency reported.









A man who was riding in a sedan engaged in a confrontation with one of the protesters, the bureau said, adding that the "suspect got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots injuring the victim".





According to a statement by the police the suspect -- described as an African-American male in his late teens -- fled the scene and is being sought by police, which said the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.





The incident occurred amid violent protests in Portland in which the police fired tear gas on Friday night after "burning projectiles" were hurled at officers.





The demonstrators in Portland cut off traffic, sprayed walls with graffiti and engaged in acts of vandalism, local authorities said.





Marches organised by the "Not My President" movement continued on Friday night in cities across the United States, a slogan that began as a Twitter hashtag after the surprising election result became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday.





