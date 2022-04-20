Man Shot Dead In UP's Mau Over Old Enmity

Mau: The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said.

The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.

"Shailendra Yadav was shot by Banti Singh, Satyam Singh and Shiva in the village. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and was declared brought dead there," Superintendent of Police Sushil Dhule said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said. The victim, Yadav, was a history-sheeter, and 10 criminal cases were pending against him, the police said. —PTI