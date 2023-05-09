Man shot dead in Bihar's Jehanabad

A private contractor was gunned down in Bihar's Jehanabad district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Chandan Kumar along with his friend Shekher Kumar were attacked while returning home after attending a marriage function in the city.

According to plice, while returning at around 12.30 a.m., when he was near his house located at Lok Nagar under town police station, an unidentified gunman opened fire on them. The assailant targeted Chandan Kumar and shot four to five bullets at him. Chandan died on the spot. Shekher, who was accompanying him, managed to flee.

"We went to a marriage function of one of the relatives of Chandan. His home was located in the narrow lane and it was dark. Suddenly, a man approached us and when he came near, he opened fire. He was continuously firing on us while Chandan and I were trying to flee. Chandan eventually collapsed and I managed to escape from the spot," Shekher said.

"On the statement of Shekher Kumar, we have registered an FIR against an unknown assailant and investigation is on. We are scanning the CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas to identify the accused," said Rajiv Kumar, SDPO of Jahanabad (Town).

Further details were awaited. IANS