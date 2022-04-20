Man shot dead by police after stabbing in Glasgow hotel

Glasgow: A man was shot dead by police after a stabbing attack at a hotel in Scotland''s Glasgow city, it was reported on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday night, Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: "The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition."

Following the incident on Friday, sources had suggested two other people died at the hotel, which is currently housing asylum seekers.

But it appears only the suspect was killed, the BBC said in a report.

Johnson urged people to avoid the area.

"Officers were on the scene within two minutes, and armed officers shortly afterwards, and the incident was quickly contained.

"The incident is not being treated as a terrorism and our investigation is continuing into the circumstances," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Scotland''s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said reports of the incident were "truly dreadful" and she was being "updated as the situation becomes clearer".

S"My thoughts are with everyone involved. The injury of a police officer, of course, reminds us of the bravery of our police service. They run towards dangers as the rest of us would run away."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow".

--IANS