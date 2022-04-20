Man Shot At In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 45-year-old man has been shot at allegedly by some miscreants over an enmity during panchayat elections at Sikri village in the district, a senior police official said today.

Kasia was shot at last evening at the village, under Bhopal police station of the district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Sehdev said, adding that he was shifted to a hospital in serious condition.

A case has been registered against seven persons, he said.

Enmity over panchayat elections was said to the reason behind the incident, he added.

On August 21, a former gram pradhan Ammar Ali was shot dead by the miscreants.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village.