Man shot at in Lucknow

Lucknow: Dhirendra Das, the administrative officer of Kabir Math in Daliganj area in the state capital, was shot at by unidentified men on Monday morning.

Das was admitted to the Trauma centre in a critical condition.

The assailants came to the Math, ostensibly to book the premises for a wedding.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said that it appears that there was some dispute related to the booking after which Das was shot at. The DCP said that the CCTV cameras of the Kabir Math were being scanned.

Interestingly, in 2015, Dhirendra Das had been shot at in similar circumstances and it was later found to be related to an internal dispute.

—IANS