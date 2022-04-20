Man shot at by girl's father on Holi

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was shot at by the father of a girl with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Sahukara locality in Pilibhit.

According to reports, the girl's father, however, alleged that the youth was blackmailing his daughter for over a month and when he came to play Holi with her and did not find her at home, he shot himself at his chest with his pistol with intention to commit suicide.

The police have lodged FIR against the girl's father.

The youth was first taken to Puranpur community health centre where he was referred to the district government hospital in Pilibhit. Later, in view of his critical condition, he was sent to a higher medical facility in Bareilly.

Suresh Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) said the FIR was registered against the girl's father under section 307 (attempt to kill) following a written complaint filed by the man's younger brother.

–IANS