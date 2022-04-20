Man Shoots Wife

Bahraich: A man allegedly shot his wife dead over a personal dispute in the Rupaidiha area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Kumar Mishra said that Ravish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Gangapur village in the Rupaidiha area, had a dispute with his wife Kusum Pandey (38) over a personal matter.

As the matter heated up, he fired at his wife, which led to her death. His daughter, who was trying to mediate between the duo during the altercation was also seriously injured. Ravish Kumar Pandey later fled from the spot.

The critically injured daughter has been admitted to the trauma center in Lucknow.

He further said that the accused Ravish Kumar is also the Gram Pradhan and he fired with his brother Mukesh Pandey's licensed gun. The SP stated that the weapon has been seized by the police. A case was registered and police have arrested the accused, police added. UNI