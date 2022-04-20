Man shoots self in his car in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot himself dead inside his car in Chhawla area of Dwarka in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Ravinder, in his early thirties, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head and a pistol by his side, following which police was called around 12.30 pm.

"The deceased hails from Ujwa village. The Swift car is registered in the name of his father Satbir Singh," Dwarka Additional DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

Police said that prima facia it looked like a case of suicide. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene while the body was sent for post-mortem.

—IANS