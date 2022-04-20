Man Sets Wife, Children Ablaze In UP's Etah

Etah: Suspicious over his wife's alleged illegitimate affair with someone, a man set his wife and two children ablaze in the rural Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Awdhesh, a resident of Ujjepur village, doubted his wife's character and several altercations had taken place between the duo over this issue. The couple had an argument on Wednesday night also. The accused tied his wife Kanti Devi and two children Lavish (4) and Arti (two-and-half years) with the bed while they were sleeping and set them afire.

Police said that after locking that room, the man put a lock on the outside gate as well and fled from the spot.

After receiving information from the neighbours, police reached the spot and broke the door of the room but by then, all three had succumbed to their burn injuries. Police is searching for the accused after registering a case in this matter. UNI