Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter In Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday after he was found guilty of raping his minor daughter.



The man reportedly committed the crime on February 3, 2018. The case came to light after his wife accused him of regularly beating and molesting his daughter. However, the minor's mother was unaware that her husband had raped her daughter. She learnt of the crime only after her minor daughter informed court that her father raped her, prosecution officer Siddharth Anand said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's mother at the Karvi police station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra also slapped a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on the convict and ordered that half the amount would be given to the victim and her mother.

—PTI