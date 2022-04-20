Man selected for PCS in UP arrested on woman's complaint

Lucknow: A man selected for allied services of Uttar Pradesh's Provincial Civil Services (PCS) has been arrested by the Lucknow police on charges of sexual exploitation of a woman.

According to police, the accused, Anurag Ranjan of Ruchi Khand, had got married on December 12.

Soon after the wedding ceremony, another woman reached his house and created a scene, claiming that Ranjan had promised to marry her and had sexually assaulted her.

The woman claimed that she and Ranjan came close while studying in a coaching centre in Lucknow in 2017.

However, she alleged that Ranjan later distanced himself from her and married someone else. The woman claimed she was keeping a close watch on Ranjan and had confronted him when she learnt about his marriage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abdi said Ranjan was selected in PCS allied services in 2018 but was yet to join the service.

"A case has been registered and the accused arrested," he said.

—IANS