Man robbed, stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police apprehended three snatchers, including two juveniles, for stabbing a man to death after robbing him of his cash and mobile in northeast Delhi's Mandoli area, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Salman (25), a resident of Mandoli Extension, was stabbed multiple times on the left side of the abdomen by the accused, leading to his death.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that a call regarding the incident was received at 6:58 a.m on September 1, regarding a body near Mandoli crematorium.

"A case was registered, and the investigation was initiated," said the official.

During the investigation, police apprehended one Abhishek Thakur (21) and two juveniles, both aged 17-years, all residents of the Nand Nagri area. On interrogation, it was revealed that the motive behind the murder was robbery.

"Thakur and his three other associates waylaid the victim on a lonely stretch near Shamshan Ghat in Mandoli. They attempted to rob him. When he resisted, one accused held the victim in a chokehold from behind, while Thakur stabbed him multiple times. They robbed the victim of his phone and some cash (about Rs 500) and fled from the scene," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

After committing the murder, they took an auto-rickshaw and reached Narela, where they stayed at a relative’s house. "Thakur sold the stolen phone to an unsuspecting buyer for Rs 1600 the next day," said the DCP.

The official mentioned that the deceased used to run a water kiosk near Meet Nagar Fatak, Jyoti Nagar.

"He spoke with his mother at about 10:30 p.m. on August 31 night. After that, he could not be contacted. His phone and some cash were missing. His wife and son live in the village in Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the fourth associate, who is also a minor. A blood-stained knife, blood-stained clothes, and the stolen phone have been recovered," the official added.

—IANS