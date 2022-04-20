Man, Returning From His Bachelor Party, Dies After BMW Falls Off Delhi Flyover

NEW DELHI: In a tragic turn of events, a 24-year-old man died after the car he was driving fell off a flyover in southeast Delhi on the day of his engagement today. Abhijeet Singh, a builder, was returning home after partying with his friends when the BMW he was driving met with an accident, police said. The incident happened when Mr Singh lost control of his vehicle and it rammed into the grill of the Lodhi flyover and went over the edge today around 5 am, said a senior police officer. Mr Singh was going towards his home in Azadpur from Lajpat Nagar where his friends had hosted a bachelor's party for him, police said. It hasn't yet been determined whether Mr Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol as the post-mortem report is awaited, said the officer, adding that he was overspeeding and that is why the impact of the accident was quite severe. Mr Singh sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Moolchand Hospital where he succumbed during treatment, police said. His family has been in a state of shock and the police hasn't been able to record their statement, said the officer adding that Mr Singh was to get engaged to his girlfriend in the evening and the family hasn't been able to come to terms with what has happened. Mr Singh has a younger brother who is studying in the US while his father is also a builder. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) Indian Penal Code and police is trying to determine whether there was any other vehicle involved in the accident.