Man rapes his girlfriend and her 60-year-old mother

A man has been found guilty of raping his girlfriend before also raping her 60-year-old mother days later. The 47-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the women's identity, had already served a long prison sentence for raping his daughter over a four-year period, Dublin Central Criminal Court heard. The court was told the man broke into his girlfriend's mother's house, where he held a Stanley knife against the 60-year-old's throat while calling her a "whore" and a "slut". The father-of-four proceeded to tie her up with dressing gown belts before subjecting her to nearly three hours of a vicious physical and sexual assault, Detective Inspector Paul Cleary told the court. As he called her names in a calm voice, he repeatedly punched her and "sunk his teeth into her nose, according to the Belfast Telegraph. The woman's daughter alerted the police after receiving a voicemail in which she could hear her mother saying "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry" and the accused telling her to "put it in your mouth". Gardai (Irish police) broke down the door and chased the man into the back garden, where he was pepper sprayed after refusing to drop the knife. Two days before raping her mother, he had repeatedly raped the daughter until she vomited, the court heard. When these attacks took place between 2 and 5 July 2015, the man was on bail for kidnapping and seriously assaulting the same girlfriend in 2014. The man pleaded guilty to raping the two women in various ways in addition to false imprisonment, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, making threats to kill and aggravated sexual assault. Defence lawyer Dominic McGinn SC said he was told by his client not to minimise the seriousness of the offences, adding that the man was currently on a waiting list for psychological treatment. �Matt Payton | The Independent