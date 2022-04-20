Man Rapes Daughter

Etah: A man raped his 16-year-old daughter in the Jalse area of the Jalesar town in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

According to the police here, the incident took place on November 19. Due to family disturbances, the victim used to live with her mother and her mother's parents in the rural Kotwali area of Etah.

The girl was called by her grandmother to her father's home on November 18 while the next day, her modesty was outraged by her father.

The victim's grandfather has registered a case against her father under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The father has been arrested and further probe is on. UNI