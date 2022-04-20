Man pulls wife's body on handcart, people simply look on

Jaipur: Exposing the pathetic health infrastructure in the state, a woman's body had to be carried on a handcart by her husband in Karauli district as the hospital authorities allegedly failed to provide any vehicle to the family to take the body to her residence while the onlookers watched as mute spectators.

According to official sources, the woman's husband Bablu stayed in Sukhdevpura in Hindaun (Karauli) with his family and was engaged in stitching work. On Wednesday, Bablu's wife Saroj started vomiting and she was taken to hospital by her husband on the handcart.

The doctors declared her brought dead and the husband had to bring her body back on the same cart.

Looking at them returning, the children clung to their mother's body thinking she was alive but later helped their father to bring her body.

As the family pulled the handcart with the body, the spectators kept watching but did not offer any help.

Meanwhile, PMO Dr Namonarayan Meena told IANS that her husband brought her at 8.30 on Wednesday night.

Doctors on emergency duty declared her brought dead but the husband did not ask for any vehicle, he added. In fact, when asked for permission for a postmortem, the man refused in writing and simply went away with the body, Meena said.

The family lived in a cramped area and a vehicle could not have entered the clogged lanes. Maybe, the man took his wife's body on the handcart for the same reason, Meena added.-

—IANS