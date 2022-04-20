Man Pastes Rs 21 Lakh Worth Of Semi-Liquid Gold To Smuggle It

Lucknow: The Customs Department at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Friday apprehended a man trying to smuggle 542g gold valued at Rs 21,46,320 lakh. He flew in from Dubai in flight number IX 194 to Lucknow and was arrested after the precious yellow metal in the form of semi-liquid paste was found attached to his back. Further details are awaited.