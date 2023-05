Los Angeles: A man fired multiple gunshots outside the Consulate General of China in Los Angeles in the US before shooting himself dead.





The shooting was reported on Tuesday around 6 a.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.









The man, in his 60s, died in his vehicle at the shooting scene, the City News Service reported. His name, however, has not been disclosed.





No one was injured by the shots that were fired by the man before he killed himself, a police officer said.