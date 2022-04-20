Man opens Covid care centre in Bihar after sister's death

Begusarai: A man in Bihar's Begusarai district has set up a 30-oxygen bed facility in his school, converting it into a Covid care centre, following the death of his sister. The district administration has also deputed doctors and nurses in different shifts there.

Suman Thakur, the sister of Pankaj Kumar Singh, died of Covid-19 on April 24. Singh said that his sister tested positive for the infection on April 24 and was admitted to the hospital. He decided to stay in the hospital to take care of his sister.

He told IANS, "During my stay at the hospital, I saw patients visiting the hospital faced hardship over lack of availability of beds, oxygen and medicines. People are dying in large numbers due to lack of oxygen."

His sister Suman Thakur breathed her last on April 27. Singh was disturbed after seeing the condition of patients in the hospital and decided to open a hospital in his school building located in his hometown Begusarai.

He said, "I cannot bring back my sister now, but I can save the lives of many sisters so I am making an effort in this direction."

After setting up a Covid care centre in his school, he met the District Magistrate and told him about his decision. His decision was welcomed by the DM who arranged the necessary equipment required in the hospital.

Singh said the Covid care centre has 30 oxygen-equipped beds. The hospital started operating from May 7 while on May 9 the hospital was officially inaugurated by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi. Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Rakesh Sinha, was also present on the occasion.

On the request of the school management, the district administration has deputed doctors and nurses for the Covid-19 hospital opened in the school. At present, one doctor and two nurses have been deputed in three different shifts. The expenditure on oxygen and patients is being managed by the school management. (IANS)