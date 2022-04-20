Man Offers Namaz On Road, In Front Of CM Office At Lucknow

Lucknow: After facing embarrassment for laxity in security in VVIP area, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a person, who sat in the middle of the road with a knife and offered Namaz in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office, when the latter was holding a meeting there on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani, while suspending two policemen who were on duty, said here on Saturday that the accused, identified as Rafiq Ahmed, native of Aishbagh area in the city, was arrested late last night.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 1945 hrs on Friday, when a man offered Namaz in the middle of the road and later raised anti-government slogans. The policemen standing there took no cognisance of the incident and the person, after creating nuisance for around 30 minutes, took his scooty and drove away. However, the local authorities took cognisance after the incident was uploaded in the social media and people questioned the security near the VVIP area. Police said the accused is being interrogated and will be sent to jail. UNI