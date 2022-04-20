Man Murdered On Wedding Day In Bareilly

Bareilly: The body of a man, murdered on his wedding day on February 24, was found near his village Bhagnapur late on Tuesday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar on Wednesday said that marriage of Ashish (27) a native of Bhagnapur village under Bhuta area, was scheduled for February 24, but he went missing the same day. Dharmpal, father of Ashish, told police that his son left house on that day around 1100 hrs, after receiving a phone call.

The relatives of bride Priyanka, an Eid Jageer village of Nawabganj area resident, had filed a complaint against Ashish for cancelling the marriage, Mr Kumar said. The SSP said Ashish' relatives also filed a complaint against Priyanka and her alleged lover Kapil for the murder as he had threatened by Kapil to not marry Priyanka. Post-mortem report revealed that Ashish was murdered on February 24, on his wedding day. Priyanka and Kapil's mother have been taken into custody, the SSP said. The woman has admitted to being in a relationship with Kapil. A manhunt has been launched to nab Kapil, he said. UNI