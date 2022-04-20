Man murdered in Hyderabad, body stuffed in fridge

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was murdered and his body was stuffed inside a fridge at his house in Hyderabad.

The police found the body in the fridge on Thursday after the house owner complained to police about a foul stench emanating from the locked portion of his house which he had given on rent.

The victim has been identified as Siddiq Ahmed (38), a tailor who was living in the house on rent with his family.

The victim's wife had gone to her parent's house two days ago. The gruesome incident occurred in Karmika Nagar under the limits of the Jubliee Hills police station.

Police broke open the house when the house owner alerted them about foul smell. They found the body of the victim stuffed in the fridge.

Police sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Station House Officer S. Rajasekhar Reddy said they were trying to find out how the man was murdered.

He said they registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Hyderabad on Thursday, a person was hacked to death in broad daylight. The incident occurred at Mailardevpally and was caught on camera.

Asad Khan (40), who was going on a motorcycle, was waylaid and attacked by a group of persons with lethal weapons. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspect it to be a case of revenge killing. Asad Khan was previously arrested for his involvement in the murder of one Amjad Khan. The relatives or friends of Amjad Khan are suspected to be behind the killing of Asad Khan.

