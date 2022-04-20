Man marries his smartphone in US

Los Angeles:�A man in the US city of Los Angeles has married his smartphone in a church ceremony in Las Vegas, taking his cellphone love to a whole new bizarre level. Aaron Chervenak, an artist-director, drove 365 kilometres from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to take part in a typical Las Vegas wedding. The normal wedding had one deviation - the groom Aaron donned a tux while the bride wore a protective case. "Do you, Aaron, take this smartphone to be your lawfully wedded wife, and do you also promise to love her, honor her, comfort and keep her, and be faithful to her?" Michael Kelly owner of the Little Las Vegas Chapel told the groom. "I do," Aaron said, and then the groom placed his wife on his left ring finger, since the wife had a nifty little ring attached to her plastic cover, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Kelly, who has married a lot of strange couples, said, "At first it was like what? And then I was like... Alright let's do it." Kelly said Aaron's symbolic gesture to marry his smartphone was because he wanted to make a point about how dependent people are on their phones. "People are so connected to their phones and they live with them all the time. They go to sleep with their cell phone. They wake up with their cell phone, sometimes it's the first thing they check," Kelly said, adding that it sounds almost like marriage. "My smartphone has been my longest relationship. We connect with our phones on so many emotional levels. We look to it for solace, to calm us down, to put us to sleep, to ease our minds," Aaron said in a YouTube video. "To me, that's also what a relationship is about," he said. The marriage is not legally recognised by the State of Nevada.