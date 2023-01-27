Man Marries Daughter-In-Law

Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man has married his 28-year-old daughter-in-law in Chhapia Umaro village, here.

Photographs of the 'couple' are now going viral on the social media.

Kailash Yadav, who works as a chowkidar at the Barhalganj police station, lost his wife 12 years ago and his third son also died sometime later.

Kailash got his widowed daughter-in-law, Pooja, married again but the wedlock did not last, after which she returned home and started living in her husband's home. Kailash, without informing anyone in the neighbourhood or the village, quietly married Pooja and it was only after the photograph went viral that people came to know about it.

Inspector J N Shukla of Barhalganj police station said that he had seen the photograph on the social media and would now inquire about the marriage. —IANS