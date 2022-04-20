Man Lynched In Deoria Over DJ Playing Issue

Deoria: A person was lynched while several others were injured over DJ playing clashes in Barhaj area, police said here on Sunday.

Deputy superintendent of police Ambika Ram here said some devotees were dancing over DJ songs late Saturday night during Janmashtami celebrations in Patel nagar colony in Barhaj area when some people from other community opposed loud music and started heated arguments.

As matter escalated agitated mob attacked Sumit Jaiswal (24) and his father Munnu Jaiswal, younger brother Sonu with lathi and rods in their house in which they were severely injured. Injured were rushed to the hospital where Sumit succumbed to his injuries while condition of his father and brother was stated to be critical.

Mr Ram said case was registered against some miscreants and some people were taken into custody. He said investigations were underway and police will interrogate some other people also.

District magistrate Amit Kishore and superintendent of police Dr Sripati Mishra were at the spot and heavy police force was deployed in the area to deal with any untoward situation. UNI