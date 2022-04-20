Man lynched by girl's family in UP's Azamgarh, 5 held

Azamgarh: In yet another incident of mob lynching, a 25-year-old youth was beaten to death by a girl's family members at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

The police have detained five persons, including the girl, for interrogation.

According to reports, Manish Ram, a Dalit, had an affair with a girl of the same village, but their families were opposed to the relationship.

Manish's family had sent him to Mumbai to keep him away from girl.

Recently, he returned from Mumbai and started meeting the girl again.

Late on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Manish had gone to meet the girl when her family members caught him. They tied his hands and legs and thrashed him.

Meanwhile, Manish's family members came to know about the incident and they informed the police. But by the time police arrived, the accused had fled the scene.

The police rescued the youth and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that five persons, including the girl have been detained for interrogation. Further investigations were underway.

On Monday, a man accused of murder had been beaten to death by an angry mob in Kushinagar district. The incident led to outrage and the National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, asking it to explain the incident. —IANS