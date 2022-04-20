Man loses eyesight after consuming spurious liquor

Muzaffarnagar: A man was admitted to hospital as he complained of losing his eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Kamalpur village under the Jhinjhana police station here, officials said today.

According to Deepak Kumar, the medical officer at the Shamli District Hospital, the patient -- Mohar Singh -- was brought to the hospital yesterday.

Singh, who lost his eyesight after consuming spurious liquor, was subsequently referred to the Meerut Medical College for treatment, Kumar said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) K P Singh said a medical camp was set up in the village after five people died and seven others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor recently.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Jhinjhana, Rajkumar Sharma, has been shifted to the police lines in connection with the incident. Five policemen, including Sub-inspector K P Singh, who was the Bidoli police outpost in-charge, have been placed under suspension for negligence in duty.